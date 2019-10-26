Lyft offering free rides to job interviews, first weeks of employment as part of new program

Lyft has launched a program in 35 cities all over the country and Canada to provide free or discounted rides to and from job interviews.

According to Lyft’s blog, the Jobs Access Program will provide:

— Rides to/from job training programs

— Rides to/from job interviews

— Rides to/from the first three weeks of employment, until individuals receive their first paycheck and begin to pay for their own transportation

Lyft partnered with 10 different agencies, including the United Way, as part of the program.

“United Way believes that people of all ages and abilities should have an opportunity to improve their economic status through employment,” said Alicia Lara, Senior Vice President, Impact, United Way Worldwide, in the blog. “When we work with corporate partners like Lyft in pursuit of this goal, the entire community benefits and together, we can affect sweeping change that benefits us all.”

