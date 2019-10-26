Hundreds of locations across NE Ohio to accept unwanted medications, vaping items Saturday

Hundreds of locations across Northeast Ohio will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications and vaping devices and cartridges as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

The serice is free and anonymous and takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For a complete list of locations, click here

The program is in its ninth year. Over the years, the Drug Enforcement Administration has collected nearly 11 million pounds of medications. In April 2019, nearly 940,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected.

“I encourage everyone to go into their medicine cabinets this Saturday and safely dispose of their leftover pills and medication,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a release. “We know of far too many heartbreaking stories of addiction that begin with someone abusing or misusing prescription medication. Drug Take Back Day is a way for everyone to get involved in combating this drug epidemic that has devastated so many families here in Ohio.”

Items with lithium ion batteries cannot be accepted. Batteries should be removed and recycled separately elsewhere. Also no liquids, needles or illicit drugs are permitted.

