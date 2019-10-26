‘Forever in our hearts’: Cavs pay tribute to beloved broadcaster Fred McLeod during home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- During the home opener on Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers paused to pay tribute to beloved broadcaster Fred McLeod.

McLeod, 67, passed away suddenly on September 9. He leaves behind his wife Beth McLeod, his three children and three grandchildren.

Beth, who is a dear friend and coworker here at FOX 8, has made it her mission to carry on his legacy. She recently gifted his ties to friends, colleagues and members of the Cavs along with a note.

“As Fred used to say with a smile on his face, ‘You gotta have a good tie guy!’ So now, please allow Fred to be each of YOUR tie guy with this tie from his personal collection!” Beth wrote.

Fans were also encouraged to wear a tie to Saturday's game as a way to celebrate Fred's life.

Forever in our hearts ❤️ 🏀 pic.twitter.com/xeLw0l4zf7 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 27, 2019

Dan Gilbert just presented a special memorial for Fred McLeod at tonight’s #Cavs home opener @fox8news pic.twitter.com/t969GVkGy0 — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) October 27, 2019