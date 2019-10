Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Canton McKinley beat Massillon Perry 28-17 Friday night in the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

Perry struck first, and McKinley was down 10-0 in the second quarter.

McKinley then scored 28 straight points to defeat Perry.

With the win, McKinley clinched the Federal League title. It's the school's first Federal League title since 2013.