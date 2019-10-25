WGAR names winners who will get to see Garth Brooks on ‘Dive Bar Tour’ stop in Northeast Ohio

Garth Brooks is coming to Northeast Ohio as part of his ‘Dive Bar Tour,’ and WGAR has now named the winners who will get to see the big show at the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown.

The Oct. 28 show is the fifth stop on the tour. The only way to get into the show at the small Portage County venue is to win tickets on the radio.

But, WGAR and FOX 8 teamed up to give you a chance to win tickets to the show.

WGAR says the winners are: Ashley Taylor and Stacy Zambach.

Trisha Yearwood was on WGAR this morning. She even played Garth Brooks “Dive Bar” Karaoke.

*Check it out in the video, above*