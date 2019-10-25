Westlake police release photos of person of interest in car break-ins

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Police in Westlake believe they have photos of the person responsible for multiple car break-ins.

The most recent incident happened Monday morning.

Police say a woman who was inside Orange Theory Fitness returned to her car and found the window broken.

Police say her purse was stolen.

According to police, the victim’s credit cards had already been used to purchase Visa gift cards.

Officers tracked down surveillance photos at the store where the stolen credit cards were used.

Police believe this woman is also connected to another incident that happened in Westlake Saturday.

On that day a couple had parked their car at the Bradly Woods Metroparks around 2 p.m.

When they returned an hour later, their window had been broken and their purse and wallet were missing.

Police say their credit cards were used at local drug stores to buy Visa gift cards.

Police believe the woman is responsible for other vehicle break-ins in nearby neighborhoods.

If you can help, call Westlake police at (440)871-3311.