WATCH: OSHP trooper critically hurt in head-on crash returns to his post for the first time

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – Trooper Jason Phillips was pulled from his flaming cruiser on June 27, 2019.

While investigating a report of a possible impaired driver, Trooper Phillips was hit head-on by another vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-71.

Both vehicles caught fire, and a good samaritan pulled Phillips out of his cruiser.

He was critically hurt and in intensive care for some time.

This week, Trooper Phillips returned to his post for the first time since the accident.

Ohio Going Blue shared the emotional video on a Facebook page.

Trooper Phillips used his walker to return to the post that was like a second home.

“It feels so good to walk through that door,” he says in the video.

It looked like a poignant return for everyone, with lots of hugs and smiles.

The post ends with the phrase, “We are Phillips Strong.”

