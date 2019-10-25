Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid pull Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder after asbestos report

Walmart Stores Inc. and CVS Health Corp. are pulling some bottles of Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder off store shelves after government regulators found asbestos in one lot of the talc-based product.

CVS said Thursday it’s removing all 22-ounce-sized Baby Powder bottles from its stores and website.

Johnson & Johnson issued a limited recall last week.

Walmart is also pulling some 22-ounce bottles.

Rite Aid has pulled all Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder.

On October, Johnson & Johnson said U.S. Food and Drug Administration tests found one lot of 33,000 bottles of powder had trace levels of asbestos, a carcinogen.

The company issued a recall for that lot only.

