VIDEO: 75 miles of new border wall now complete

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is sharing video of the new border wall.

In a tweet, they report 75 miles have been completed and say construction is underway for 158 more.

75 miles of new border wall system completed. Construction currently underway for an additional 158 miles. 450 miles by the end of 2020. The border wall system supports USBP’s ability to impede and deny illegal border crossings and drug and human smuggling activities. pic.twitter.com/VlSTBs6MoI — CBP (@CBP) October 24, 2019

They say 450 miles will be complete by the end of 2020.

The Border Patrol says a wall will deter drug and human smuggling.

The ongoing construction was funded by Congress last year.