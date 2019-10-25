School closings

VIDEO: 75 miles of new border wall now complete

Posted 5:07 am, October 25, 2019, by

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is sharing video of the new border wall.

In a tweet, they report 75 miles have been completed and say construction is underway for 158 more.

They say 450 miles will be complete by the end of 2020.

The Border Patrol says a wall will deter drug and human smuggling.

The ongoing construction was funded by Congress last year.

