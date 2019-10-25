Photo of tired nurse goes viral after a hard day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK)— As a labor and delivery nurse, some days are filled with happiness - but some days are difficult and emotional.

One nurse’s picture has gone viral after coming home from one of those difficult days.

Her twin sister posted the photo after she came to visit following a long day at work.

Her sister wrote, "she's gonna kill me for this pic, but can we just give it up for nurses for a minute?

caty just wrapped up her fourth shift in a row. that's around 53+ hours in four days. that's not including the 1.5 hours she's in the car each day. she usually doesn't get a chance to eat lunch or even drink much water. (& she has to dress like a blueberry.. i mean, come on). she is so good at what she does that she often forgets how to take care of herself while she's taking care of her patients.



this pic is from a night back in July where she came to my house after a particularly hard day. she delivered a stillborn. have you guys ever really thought about what a labor & delivery nurse sees? they see great joy in smooth deliveries & healthy moms & babies. they see panic & anxiety when a new mom is scared. they see fear when a stat c-section is called. they see peace when the mom has support from her family - bc not all new moms do. they see teenagers giving birth. they see an addicted mom give birth to a baby who is withdrawing. they see cps come. they see funeral homes come. did you know that they have to make arrangements for the funeral home to come pick up the baby? i didn't either.

caty (& all other nurses) - you are SPECIAL. you bless your patients & their families more than you will ever know. thank you for all that you do. 💛✨"

Caty Nixon, the nurse in the viral photo and a Texas Tech alumna, said she never knows how it will be.

“At work, I bottle it in for the day so I am there emotional and physically for my patients and their family so when I get home is when I let myself feel it all,” Nixon told KLBK.

After working more than 50 hours in just 4 days, barely getting a break to eat or drink, Nixon said she wasn’t prepared for a stillborn baby.

“We don’t have [them] super often but when they do happen it is horrible and they are never expected,” Nixon said.

Nixon said her husband is a first responder, and he pulls long days at work too.

So, whenever her husband is at work, she goes to her twin sister’s house.

“She plopped down and started crying and I snapped a pic because I wanted to show her kind of what she means to her patients and how much she cares about them rather than me telling her because that doesn’t resonate with her,” said Laura Mcintyre, Nixon’s sister.

In just a few days, the post had been shared over 100,000 times.

“I don’t even have a Facebook so I didn’t even see it that way,” Nixon said. “I saw it on Instagram, but she kept me updated on how many likes it had and I was like ‘what, where is this going.'”

She said the post reminded her why the hard days are worth it.

“When I read it I could not be more grateful for the way she was able to articulate the way I felt that night,” Nixon said. “She was able to put into words my emotions to a T.”