Ted Danson, Jane Fonda arrested at climate crisis protest

For the third consecutive week, Jane Fonda was taken away in ziptie handcuffs during a climate crisis protest at the US Capitol, but this time she was joined by fellow actor Ted Danson.

The pair were arrested by US Capitol Police during what Fonda has coined “Fire Drill Fridays” following weeks of climate crisis demonstrations at the Capitol.

A USCP spokesperson told CNN that 32 people were arrested for “unlawfully demonstrating in the intersection of East Capitol and First Streets” and were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

“We have to behave like our house is on fire, because it is,” Fonda said, referencing a phrase teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been known for.

During the protest, Fonda urged resistance against new fossil fuel extractions and encouraged fellow protesters to hold elected officials accountable for pushing reforms.

“We have to hold their feet to the fire,” she said.

Fonda was first taken into custody October 11 during her inaugural demonstration.

This week’s protest theme was “Oceans Can’t Wait,” with next week’s slated as “Women Can’t Wait,” according to the Fire Drill Fridays website.