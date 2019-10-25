St. Edward’s teacher pleads not guilty to charges of soliciting a minor for sex

Posted 10:39 am, October 25, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Suspended St. Edward's teacher Patrick DeChant entered a not guilty plea Friday on a charge of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The indictment says from September to October of 2019, he talked to someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl online.

He was arrested when he attempted to meet the person for sex, according to court records.

Law enforcement officers were posing as the teen girl.

DeChant entered a not guilty plea. His original bond of $25,000 was continued.

Continuing coverage here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.