St. Edward’s teacher pleads not guilty to charges of soliciting a minor for sex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Suspended St. Edward's teacher Patrick DeChant entered a not guilty plea Friday on a charge of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The indictment says from September to October of 2019, he talked to someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl online.

He was arrested when he attempted to meet the person for sex, according to court records.

Law enforcement officers were posing as the teen girl.

DeChant entered a not guilty plea. His original bond of $25,000 was continued.

Continuing coverage here.