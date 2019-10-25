× Show Info: October 25, 2019

Natalie LIVE at Home Repair Resource Center

Natalie learns some home repair skills at Home Repair Resource Center in Cleveland Heights.

Cleveland Pizza Week

Saucy Brew Works stops by to preview Cleveland Pizza Week and some of the special deals around town.

Comedian Jessimae Peluso

October 25-27

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Fresh burgers and beers

We head to a brand new spot in Alliance, A-Town Burgers and Brews.

Holiday Appetizers

Sweet and savory dips for your next holiday party from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn.