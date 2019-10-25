Show Info: October 25, 2019
Natalie LIVE at Home Repair Resource Center
Natalie learns some home repair skills at Home Repair Resource Center in Cleveland Heights.
Cleveland Pizza Week
Saucy Brew Works stops by to preview Cleveland Pizza Week and some of the special deals around town.
Comedian Jessimae Peluso
October 25-27
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Fresh burgers and beers
We head to a brand new spot in Alliance, A-Town Burgers and Brews.
Holiday Appetizers
Sweet and savory dips for your next holiday party from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn.