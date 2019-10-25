Server at Euclid restaurant shocked by $1,000 tip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- A waitress at a local restaurant was the recipient of a gratuity last night that, “made her month.”

Samantha “Sam” Meyer, a server at Mama Catena’s in Euclid, said an out-of-town visitor and his wife came in for dinner, raved about the food, and then left a surprise for Meyer.

"He had left me a $100 tip, so I turned around, I said 'Sir, I think you made a mistake.' And he said 'No, I didn't make a mistake. You were wonderful, this place is wonderful, I'd like you to have a good night', and I got a little choked up,” Meyer said.

The man then decided to order a bottle of wine to go. He signed the second bill, and he and his wife left Mama Catena's. When Meyer picked up the receipt, she was shocked.

“He left me a $970 tip to make the tab an even $1,000 and I couldn’t even move. I was so shocked, so I ran outside actually to catch them because I didn't know what to do with that. I just showed him the receipt and he said, 'I know, I want you to have a good night, turn around and go back inside, I'm happy to do it.' And I said, 'Who are you?' and he just shook his head and said, 'Have a good night,’" she said.

When FOX 8 asked the owners of the restaurant, Rina and Fran Catena, about the customer, they told us, “You know we’re really not sure, because he was such a kind person. He's our angel, he was an angel for us and for Sam.”

Meyer is sharing the “over the top” tip with her coworkers and said the windfall could not have come at a better time.

"You have no idea. I was walking up to that table all night, thinking, 'I have so much that I have to pay in the next week’ and it was like some sort of miracle when he tipped that at that time. God works in mysterious ways, you know,” she said.