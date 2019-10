Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A weak disturbance Friday will produce a spot shower, but it will be mainly dry for those Friday night football games.

Saturday looks like the pick weekend day at this point with showers holding off late afternoon.

Rain showers will continue Saturday night and into early Sunday.

You can expect a healthy dose of rain adding up to an inch.

Temps will hover a degree or two either side of 60 this weekend.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.