Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday will be a ‘thumbs up’ for your morning activities as opposed to later when showers begin to arrive (around 2pm). Rain showers, heavy at times, will continue Saturday night and into early Sunday. You can expect a healthy dose of rain adding up to 1″+. We’ll be on the lookout for minor flooding. Showers will taper off from west to east Sunday afternoon. It’ll be windy! Temps will hover a degree or two either side of 60 this weekend.

Here is our 8-day forecast…