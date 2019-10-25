Portage County Sheriff: Man faces murder charge after intervening in domestic dispute, killing neighbor

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The Portage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting.
It happened at Robin Trailer Park on State Route 82 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to a press release, deputies found a man lying in the street who had been shot to death.
Their preliminary investigation showed a neighbor intervened in a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend and shot him several times.
Deputies say Randon Leonard faces a charge of murder and is scheduled for arraignment Friday morning.
The others involved have not been identified.
41.306943 -81.276591