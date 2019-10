ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio – The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports State Route 11 north is closed, just south of I-90 Friday.

The road is closed in both directions.

OSHP says a multi-vehicle crash has caused the closure.

They tell FOX 8 Lifeflight is on the scene.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops. SkyFOX is on the way.