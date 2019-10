Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- He's the winningest coach in Ohio and he's been at the same school for almost 50 years.

Manchester High School football coach Jim France has 397 wins and counting. His teams have earned 23 conference titles, two regional championships and one appearance in a state title game.

FOX 8's Andre Knott walked the sidelines with France to find out the secret to his success.