New court date for Cleveland serial killer exactly 10 years after bodies were found

CLEVELAND-- There is new outrage swirling around Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell 10 years after police started finding the bodies of 11 women at his home, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Tuesday marks the date 10 years ago when police discovered the first victims. Also on Tuesday, lawyers will argue the next appeal for Anthony Sowell, the I-Team learned. They are not trying to prove he’s innocent, but they are trying to get him off of death row.

“And on that day, I don’t want their memory and the remembrance of them to be overshadowed by talking about him and another appeal," said Donnita Carmichael, daughter of victim Tonia Carmichael.

The I-Team went to the court of appeals. We were told the hearing ended up set on Oct. 29 by total coincidence. Cuyahoga County prosecutors don’t plan to ask to change the date since appeals take so long in death penalty cases.

“I don’t want to do anything that will deny these victims justice for one more day than is absolutely necessary. I wish this argument had been done two years ago," said Chris Schroeder, assistant county prosecutor.

Sowell has lost previous appeals. Later, he can still go through federal appeals. So, what’s happening now could keep dragging on for years.

“He’s not denying that he killed all 11 women. He’s not denying he committed any of the crimes in the indictment. He’s trying to say that he should be off death row," Schroeder said.

“I don’t want to know anything other than his execution date," Carmichael said.

But right now, Sowell’s execution date is, simply, someday.

A new prison photo shows how much his appearance has changed over the years.

One thing that hasn’t changed, how he haunts the families of his victims at every turn even a decade later.

“We’re all, like, trying to mentally and emotionally prepare for 10 years later, and then we get this news today?” Carmichael said.

Prosecutors said Sowell is unlikely to be at the hearing next week. A three-judge panel will hear arguments.

