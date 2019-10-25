Marijuana grow operation catches fire in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department helped narcotics detectives uncover a marijuana grow operation.

Police say firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Hudson Dr. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

While trying to knock out the fire, firefighters discovered a marijuana grow operation.

Cuyahoga Falls Police and Narcotics Unit were called to the residence to investigate further.

A search warrant uncovered 30 marijuana plants and paraphernalia.

Police arrested 55-year-old Bryan Darlington.

He’s due in court Friday morning.

