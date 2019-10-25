Man in mask accused of forcing his way into woman’s home with a gun has been arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Police in Brunswick have been made an arrest after a woman said a man in a mask forced his way into her home with a gun.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 19 at around 9:29 p.m.

The woman told FOX 8 News she opened her door slightly after hearing a knock on the door, thinking it was someone she knew; instead, she found the intruder. "He came charging into my house. There was a gun in my face," she told us.

Thankfully, the woman was not injured. She said the man took off after about three minutes in her home.

Police on Friday said officers identified and arrested the suspect, identified as Jordan Stapleton, 22, of Brunswick.

He's being held on a charge of aggravated burglary.

Police said, during the investigation, officers recovered several items linked to the incident; they also said officers found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

