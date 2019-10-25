Local UAW passes GM contract, national vote tallied today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - United Auto Workers Local 1005 in Parma passed the tentative contract with General Motors by a margin of just 4% Thursday.

Mike Caldwell, President for Local 1005, says the vote was 52% in favor and 48% against.

Some union members say the failure to get General Motors to commit to reopening closed plants and to promise not to close factories in the future was a reason to vote against the contract.

A union chapter in Tennessee where many GM Lordstown workers transferred after that plant closed narrowly voted down the agreement last week.

Caldwell says the vote has been close at many union chapters. “At most of the plants it’s been pretty close on pass or fail I don’t know if any others have failed at this time. It’s entirely up to the membership there’s no hidden issues in the contract, everything is wide open so they can make an educated choice on what’s best for them and their families,” Caldwell said Wednesday morning as the nearly 1000 workers at the GM Parma Metal Center began voting.

UAW chapters across the country have until 4 p.m. Friday to vote on the tentative deal and potentially end the 40-day strike.

49,000 workers nationwide walked off the job on September 16th when the union and company failed to reach and agreement.

In the tentative deal, workers won higher wages, pay raises, a signing bonus of $11,000 and a pathway to permanent work for temporary employees.

The UAW national leadership will make the final decision on when to end the strike.

