In need of a good home: Medina County SPCA asks for special home for blind dog

MEDINA-The Medina County SPCA is looking for a loving, patient home for a special dog in need.

3-year-old Selena has been through a lot and is learning to adapt to living without her eyesight.

The Medina County SPCA says Selena is sweet but is nervous around new people at first. The good news is, she warms up quickly and loves to be close to you.

She would need a calm, low key home without small children to startle her. Right now, it’s best if there are no other dogs in the home.

Selena is spayed, microchipped, and current on her vaccinations. The fee to adopt her is $150.

She will be available to go to her new home on Nov 1.