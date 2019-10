Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Olivia Sliman as one of Cleveland's Own.

Olivia has organized numerous events in her hometown of Amherst, including an annual clothing drive.

Now in its 9th year, the drive provides clothing for people in need in Lorain County and Cleveland.

Her 7th annual Jeep Jam at the Sliman Family Dealership raised $5,000 for Amherst Steele High School clubs and sports teams.

