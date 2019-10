CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of W. 102nd St. for a report of a male shot around 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

According to police, an unknown male entered the residence, shot the victim and ran away.

The victim has not been identified.

If you can help, call police at (216)623-5464.