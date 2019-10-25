× Cavs encourage fans to wear ties in honor of late broadcaster Fred McLeod

CLEVELAND– Fred McLeod’s love of ties continues to serve as a tribute to the late Cavaliers broadcaster.

As the Cavs step onto the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time this season on Saturday, fans are encouraged to wear ties in his memory. The Cavaliers are also planning a moment of celebration and a video tribute to McLeod during the home opener.

McLeod passed away suddenly on Sept. 9 at the age of 67. He left behind three children and three grandchildren, as well as his wife, Beth McLeod, one of our dear friends and coworkers at FOX 8.

Beth recently gifted more than 200 ties from Fred’s collection to friends and colleagues, as well as current and former Cavs players and staff. Each tie came with a note from Beth, asking them to wear it on special occasions.

“As Fred used to say with a smile on his face, ‘You gotta have a good tie guy!’ So now, please allow Fred to be each of YOUR tie guy with this tie from his personal collection!” Beth wrote.

