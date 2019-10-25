Body camera shows moments after Myles Garrett says he was punched

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Body camera video shows Myles Garrett talking to officers shortly after he says a man punched him in the face.

The incident happened on East 9th Street in downtown Cleveland on Oct. 16.

"Got my attention, waved his phone so he could get a picture, told him I was on the phone, but he jumped out the car, went to my window. I cracked it enough for him to get my face in the picture," Garrett told the officer in the video. Much of the audio in the body cam video, which was released on Friday, is muffled by wind.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end said he was hit in the face, then the man hopped back into his car and drove away.

According to the police report, officers tracked down the suspect, a 24-year-old Strongsville man. He has not been charged.

Garrett was not injured and refused treatment.