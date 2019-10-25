× ‘Armed and dangerous’: Police looking for man accused of murdering his sister in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Cleveland Division of Police are searching for a man accused of killing his sister.

Law enforcement is searching for Antonio Leshawn Swanson, 32.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Swanson is wanted for murdering his sister, Willnita Hill, on Wednesday in the area of East 109th and Mount Carmel Road.

Authorities said Swanson walks with a noticeable limp and should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s believed to be hiding in the Buckeye-Shaker area.

The U.S. Marshals Service wants to remind the public, along with family and friends of Swanson that providing assistance to him could lead to criminal charges.

If you have any information about Swanson, please call police right away.