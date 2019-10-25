911 call: Man says pregnant ex-girlfriend ‘hopped out of car’ onto I-90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A 911 call was released Friday from the man who now faces multiple charges after the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend on I-90.

Patrick Carner, 28, is charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

He told a 911 dispatcher on Monday that his ex-girlfriend, Vonnashia Akins, 21, somehow fell out of the car he was driving. "My girlfriend hopped out of my car on the freeway," he told the dispatcher.

Police say Carner stopped the car, looked at her, then called 911 before driving away.

Court documents show the two got into an argument when Akins tried to get out of the moving vehicle.

Earlier this week, Carner's attorney told FOX 8 the couple struggled over the open door and, eventually, she fell out.

The attorney also said when his client saw Akins was dead, he panicked and left.

Carner is being held on a $250,000 bond.

