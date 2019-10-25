15-year-old girl shot to death on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim of a homicide on Cleveland’s east side as 15-year-old Naierra Lockhart.

Police said Lockhart’s body was discovered around 8 a.m. Wednesday in a vacant lot near East 93rd Street and Empire Avenue.

She had several gunshot wounds, according to a police incident report.

People in the area called police around 11 p.m. Tuesday to report hearing multiple gunshots.

According to an incident report, police officers responded to the area but did not find anything.

The body was found the next morning.

Investigators said an older model black van or SUV was seen leaving the area.

Cleveland Police said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.