Two killed when high-speed chase on I-90 ends with head-on collision

Posted 2:59 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03AM, October 24, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

EUCLID, Ohio — Two people were killed when a high-speed chase ended with a head-on collision.

It happened along I-90 east near the Euclid Avenue exit in Euclid.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for speed. But instead of stopping, the vehicle lead troopers on a three-mile chase that reached speeds of about 90 miles-per-hour.

The OSHP said as the vehicle approached the Euclid Avenue exit, it did a U-turn in the middle of the highway and began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. Troopers said the vehicle didn’t make it more than 100 yards before hitting a white SUV head-on.

The person driving the SUV was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead before arriving. The driver’s name has not been released.

The suspect — who has also not been identified — was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-90 eastbound was closed between State Route 2 and U.S. 20, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.589380 by -81.522852.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.