Two killed when high-speed chase on I-90 ends with head-on collision

EUCLID, Ohio — Two people were killed when a high-speed chase ended with a head-on collision.

It happened along I-90 east near the Euclid Avenue exit in Euclid.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for speed. But instead of stopping, the vehicle lead troopers on a three-mile chase that reached speeds of about 90 miles-per-hour.

The OSHP said as the vehicle approached the Euclid Avenue exit, it did a U-turn in the middle of the highway and began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. Troopers said the vehicle didn’t make it more than 100 yards before hitting a white SUV head-on.

The person driving the SUV was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead before arriving. The driver’s name has not been released.

The suspect — who has also not been identified — was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-90 eastbound was closed between State Route 2 and U.S. 20, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

