Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - A rite of passage in Chagrin Falls went off without a hitch just before midnight Wednesday.

Kids smashed their pumpkins on Grove Hill and cruised down on sleds.

A Chagrin Falls high schooler tells FOX 8 taking part in the Pumpkin Roll marks a local's coming of age in the community .

There were no reports of injuries or arrests.

Legend says the tradition was started by the Chagrin Falls High School class of 1969.