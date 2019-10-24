Three troopers disciplined for speeding on I-71 for ‘No good reason’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio-- Three troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were punished after an internal investigation sparked by a crash in the middle of the night last April on Interstate 71 near Medina, the FOX 8 I-Team found.

Last spring, the I-Team revealed patrol car video showing troopers flying down the highway even though they had not been called to an emergency. They reached speeds of 90 mph and 100 mph. Then, one trooper swerved to avoid a car and wiped out in the median.

That led to an investigation to find out what was really going on there.

The troopers told investigators they were headed to a convenience store to get something to eat and drink. They all said they had not talked about racing.

The trooper driving the car that crashed said he had, “No good reason” for going that fast. Another said she had, “No idea” how fast she had been going. Another said, “I don’t have an answer” when asked why the troopers had been speeding.

So troopers Brandon Betzel and Tara Yurek were suspended one day without pay. Betzel also got a ticket since he crashed. Trooper Terra Chambers got suspended one day, but with pay.

Drivers we met are glad to see the patrol hold people accountable.

The crash also caused more than $14,000 in damage to one patrol car.

“If they’re upholding the law, follow the law, I guess as far as I’m concerned," one driver said.

“They’re supposed to make sure that we uphold the law, and if they’re not leading by example, what does that say for the rest of society?” another driver said.

Earlier, the highway patrol said it wanted the public to be assured these kinds of matters do get investigated. Now, we have the story behind a mysterious crash.