‘This voice will not be stifled’: Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan withdraws from 2020 presidential race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has announced he is withdrawing from the 2020 presidential election after a seven-month campaign.

He also announced he will run for reelection as representative for Ohio’s 13th District.

He said in a release Thursday:

“I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country: the workers who have been left behind, the businesses who have been left behind, the people who need health care or aren’t getting a quality education, or are saddled by tremendous debt,” Ryan said. “I’m proud of this campaign because I believe we’ve done that. We’ve given voice to the forgotten communities and the forgotten people in the United States. “While it didn’t work out quite the way we planned, this voice will not be stifled. I will continue to advocate and fight for the working people of this country — white, black, brown, men, women. There’s people who get up every day, take a shower after work sometimes, that are working really hard. And we’re going to continue to fight for making sure that those workers are treated fairly, and that they have access to good health care, that they have a solid pension to retire on.” “I’ll continue to fight, and I appreciate all of the effort on behalf of our volunteers, our staff, all of those who chipped in money and made a sacrifice to help get this campaign up and running. A deep heartfelt thanks to my wife Andrea, and my children – Mason, Bella and Brady – for picking up the slack while I’ve been on the campaign trail.”

Ryan has been in Congress since 2003 and has considered running for higher office previously.

Ryan grew up in Niles and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in nearby Warren.

For more, click here.