JEFFERSON, Ohio – Jefferson Area Local Schools Superintendent John Montanaro says a student is in custody in connection with a threat that kept schools there closed Thursday.

Montanaro said a junior high school student notified a bus driver that another student threatened to shoot up the school on Thursday.

That bus driver told school officials, who notified police.

Police advised Montanaro to close schools to give them time to investigate.

The student has not been identified.