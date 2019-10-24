× Show Info: October 24, 2019

Dinner & Drinks

Distill Table is known for hand crafted cocktails and farm to table food. Each day of the week, they feature a different promotion. For example, Thursday’s are Wine Day.

New Sweet Shop

There’s a brand new bakery in the suburbs offering bubble tea and all sorts of delicious treats. Sweetly Shoibhan is located on Turney Road in Garfield Heights.

Vintage Treasure Hunt

Why not spend the last weekend of October hunting for Treasures? Vintage Market Days is hosting Grateful this weekend at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Coffee For a Cause

3-19 Coffee is a new coffee shop on a mission to use coffee and art for good. It is located on Lee Road in Shaker Heights.

Lunch in Canton

What’s for lunch? Head to Canton for hand-crafted sandwiches at Salumeria Di Torre.