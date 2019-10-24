Salt N’ Pepa to spice up Cavs halftime show during home opener this Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting ready to take on the Indiana Pacers in their first home game of the season.

The team has organized a big celebration for Saturday since it’s also their 50th anniversary.

Popular hip hop duo, Salt N’ Pepa, who rose to fame in the 90s, will perform during halftime.

They took to Twitter this week to share their excitement.

“Ooooh, Baby, Baby… Baby, Baby”, they wrote in the post, referencing lyrics from one of their hit songs.

Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Get ready, Cleveland – We’re taking over #Cavs50 Opening Night HALFTIME on Saturday night! Be there! pic.twitter.com/wEc3DlXlrv — Salt N Pepa (@TheSaltNPepa) October 23, 2019