New sweet shop in the suburbs

Posted 11:00 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, October 24, 2019
Data pix.

There's a new bakery in the suburbs offering bubble tea and all sorts of delicious treats. Sweetly Shoibhan is located on Turney Road in Garfield Heights.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.