LIVE: Man charged following girlfriend’s death on I-90 faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio – 28-year-old Patrick Carner is scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning.
He faces multiple charges following the death of his girlfriend.
Vonnashia Akins was found dead on I-90 Monday during rush hour.
Carner is charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.
He is not charged in Akins’ death.
Carner’s attorney tells FOX 8 Akins and Carner were fighting.
According to Carner, Akins tried to get out of the vehicle and fell on I-90.
Police say Carner stopped the vehicle, looked at Akins, then called 911 with false information and drove away.