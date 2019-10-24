LIVE: Man charged following girlfriend’s death on I-90 faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio – 28-year-old Patrick Carner is scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning.

He faces multiple charges following the death of his girlfriend.

Vonnashia Akins was found dead on I-90 Monday during rush hour.

Carner is charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

He is not charged in Akins’ death.

Carner’s attorney tells FOX 8 Akins and Carner were fighting.

According to Carner, Akins tried to get out of the vehicle and fell on I-90.

Police say Carner stopped the vehicle, looked at Akins, then called 911 with false information and drove away.

