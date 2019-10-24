I-Team: Jail guard punished after inmate poses as nurse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cuyahoga County corrections officer punished for not locking a door, allowing an inmate to get into an office to grab an ID badge, a laptop, and more.

The I-Team revealed last spring authorities said the incident involved inmate Sara Kotecki, and she then posed as a nurse or other medical professional and wandered through the jail.

Officials at the time said they considered that an attempted escape.

Now corrections officer William Winkel has been suspended five days.

His discipline letter shows he escorted an inmate to the “6th floor dispensary” and “failed to secure the door.”

The inmate then got into a medical administrator’s office grabbing an ID badge, a laptop, a MetroHealth binder, and something to drink.

The letter says the inmate later was confronted by other guards on the tenth floor.

Investigators said Kotecki did not get out of the jail at that time, but she has since been indicted on an escape charge for this incident.

However, court records show she is wanted. She had been sent to a drug treatment program in connection with another case, but she has not come back to court.

