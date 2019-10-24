Francisco Lindor, Roberto Perez named Gold Glove finalists

Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians is congratulated by Francisco Lindor #12 after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND–  Two members of the Cleveland Indians are Gold Glove finalists: shortstop Francisco Lindor and catcher Roberto Perez.

Lindor, a four-time MLB All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, won the Platinum and Gold Glove awards in 2016. The other finalists are Marcus Semien of the A’s and Andrelton Simmons of the Angels.

Perez, a first-time finalist, is up against Toronto’s Danny Jansen and Boston’s Christian Vazquez.

