Documentary coming to Netflix on retired Seven Hills autoworker accused of being Nazi death camp guard

CLEVELAND– A documentary on retired Seven Hills autoworker and accused Nazi death camp guard John Demjanjuk is coming to Netflix next month.

The trailer for “The Devil Next Door” was released on Wednesday. It shows the media frenzy, emotional testimony and family interviews surrounding the Ukrainian man accused of being “Ivan the Terrible,” a guard at the Treblinka extermination camp.

“Demjanjuk could have been a monster or a victim of mistaken identity,” said one man in the trailer.

The father of three was a mechanic at the Ford engine plant in Brook Park.

In 1986, he was extradited to Israel to stand trial, but that conviction was reversed. Then in 2009, Demjanjuk was found guilty of more than 28,000 counts of accessory to murder in Germany.

He died in Germany in 2012 at the age of 91 while waiting for his appeal.

“The Devil Next Door” will be available on Netflix on Nov. 4.

