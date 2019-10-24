Disney Plus reportedly working on ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel

Posted 7:27 am, October 24, 2019, by

Disney Plus has plans to develop a sequel to Disney’s “Hocus Pocus,” Variety reports. 

The original 1993 movie starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, witches who come back from the dead to run “amok” in Salem, Mass. The three actresses will reportedly not be involved in the sequel.

The original move was directed by Kenny Ortega from a script by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert.

“Workaholics” writer Jen D’Angelo is reportedly on board to script the sequel.

Read more here. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.