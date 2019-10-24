Dash cam video shows driver hit car on I-90 in deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - 41-year-old Johnell Smith was killed Thursday morning when her car was hit by a driver headed the wrong way on I-90 who was fleeing troopers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says around midnight, troopers tried to pull over a driver who was speeding and driving recklessly on I-90 in Euclid.

Troopers say the driver hit speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, then abruptly made a U-turn and began driving the wrong way, going westbound in the eastbound lanes.

In a press release, OSHP said the driver hit an SUV that was being driven by Smith.

She died at the scene.

OSHP said the driver of the suspect vehicle was transported to teh hospital, where he died.

He's been identified as Vernon Hayes, Jr.

Neither driver were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP released dash camera video of the crash.

FOX 8 is not showing the impact out of respect for the victim's family.