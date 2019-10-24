College campus decides to use jazz hands instead of clapping to be more inclusive of those with anxiety

OXFORD, U.K. — The University of Oxford is making headlines after a recent decision involving the way students celebrate.

According to WOFL, they are now encouraged to use British Sign Language clapping, otherwise known as jazz hands, instead of clapping for applause while on campus.

The motion was first introduced last year and was passed this week by the student council.

Supporters said they wanted to be more considerate of students who have anxiety disorders, sensory sensitivity or use hearing aids.

The school’s paper noted that this isn’t the first time a change like this has been adopted.

Manchester Students Union has also chosen to use BSL clapping.