Cleveland police ask for help locating 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile who is believed to be endangered.

Police were called to a W. 98th St. home on Thursday for a missing person report concerning 12-year-old Diondre Thomas.

Diondre’s aunt said they had an argument on Wednesday and he took off on his bike.

Police searched surrounding areas and have not yet found him. Diondre’s aunt called other family members and no one has seen him.

Diondre is described as 5’2,” and weighs about 160 lbs.

Please call police if you see him.