× Cleveland looking for suspects in road rage crash, victim still hospitalized after 3 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are asking for help solving a violent road rage crash that caused injuries so severe, the victim has been in the hospital since August.

Police say on August 24, they were called to the hospital in regards to an assault.

The victim said she had been involved in a crash on Tuesday, August 20, at E. 93rd St. and Heath Ave.

The woman told officers she was driving when people in another vehicle threw an object on her windshield that obstructed her vision.

She says that caused her to crash into a pole.

According to a police report, the victim says the people inside the vehicle began recording the crash and taunted her, saying, “That’s what you get.”

The suspect vehicle is a silver sedan, unknown what make and model. Police say the vehicle did not have a front license plate.

If you can help, call Cleveland police (216)623-5000.