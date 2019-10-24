Cleveland family makes plea after little girl’s pet pig is stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A father and his little girl are pleading with the public for help locating their pet potbelly pig.

The 16-month-old pig named Larva, pronounced like “Larla,” was stolen from the family’s backyard on West 50th Street in Cleveland sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

San Pedro Garcia said someone cut through the fence surrounding the property, destroyed the gate to the pig's enclosure and even stole all of their bales of hay.

“We come outside, I don’t see her come out and then I see everything torn up and she’s gone,” Garcia said. “First, I was in shock and then I became furious because the lengths they went through to do it, but mostly my heart just sank.”

The pig was his 9-year-old daughter Eulalia’s favorite pet. The family rescued her as a piglet after a neighbor moved out and left her behind.

Little Eulalia began sobbing when she learned Larva was gone.

“When I came back from school, I was heartbroken and I was crying,” Eulalia said. “I was running around the yard looking for clues and stuff, but I didn’t find any.”

The family also has a much larger 8-year-old potbelly pig named Pumbaa that has been acting depressed since Larva’s disappearance.

Eulalia and her father asked the person who took the pig to please return her. He said they’ll retrieve the pig with no questions asked. They just want her back.

“I just want her pet to come back home,” Garcia said. “It breaks my heart to see her cry.”

You can email Garcia at sanpedro1976.sg@gmail.com