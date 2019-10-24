× Cleveland APL reducing adoption fees for Pit Bull Awareness Day

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Animal Protective League will celebrate Pit Bull Awareness Day by reducing adoption fees to $20 for all bully-type breeds.

The promotion runs from Friday to Oct. 31. New owners also must pay the cost of a dog license.

“Pit bull type dogs have tremendous heart and make wonderful family companions. We hope people will consider adopting a pittie during this Pit Bull Awareness campaign,” said Sharon Harvey, president and CEO of the Cleveland APL.

The APL is kicking off Pit Bull Awareness Day with an event on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with Cleveland animal photographer and pit bull advocate Greg Murray. His new book, “Pit Bull Heroes: 49 Underdogs with Resilience and Heart,” features several Cleveland APL alumni, including Indiana Bones.

Indiana Bones, now known as James, was hit by a car in Cleveland, beaten with bricks and left for dead. He now lives with the veterinarian who treated his extensive injuries.

“The story of Indiana Bones is just one example of the resilience and amazing capacity to love that we see every day in misunderstood type of dog and the other animals that come to us in need,” Harvey said.

